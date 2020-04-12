In this report, the Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A remote terminal unit (RTU) is a microprocessor-controlled electronic device that interfaces objects in the physical world to a distributed control system or SCADA(supervisory control and data acquisition) system by transmitting telemetry data to a master system, and by using messages from the master supervisory system to control connected objects.

RTU’s remote monitoring functions can be used for Oil and gas (offshore platforms, onshore oil wells, pump stations on pipelines), Networks of pump stations (waste water collection, or for water supply), Environmental monitoring systems (pollution, air quality, emissions monitoring), Mine sites and Air traffic equipment such as navigation aids (DVOR, DME, ILS and GP). RTU’s remote monitoring and control functions can be used for Hydro-graphic (water supply, reservoirs, sewage systems), Electrical power transmission networks and associated equipment, Natural gas networks and associated equipment, Outdoor warning sirens and The Biosphere II project, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa

ABB

Advantech

ARTECHE

Rockwell Automation

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wireless industrial RTU

Wired industrial RTU

Segment by Application

Oil and gas industry

Chemical and petrochemical industry

Power generation industry

Water and wastewater industry

