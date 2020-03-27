In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-refractory-materials-trends-and-forecast-2019
Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.
Steel and non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and energy such as electricity and gases are important factors necessary to support economic activities and social life. Manufacturer plays a key role as these cannot be produced without advanced refractories and related facilities.
In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Refractory Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Industrial Refractory Materials is estimated to be 50503.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The global Industrial Refractory Materials market is valued at 39300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 43200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Refractory Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Refractory Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
RHI Magnesita
VESUVIUS
KROSAKI
SHINAGAWA
Imerys
HWI
MORGAN CRUCIBLE
SAINT-GOBAIN
Minteq
Resco
Qinghua
Puyang Refractory
Sinosteel
Lier
Jinlong
Sujia
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials
Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials
Segment by Application
Iron & Steel
Cement/Lime
Nonferrous Metals
Glass
Ceramics
Other Industries
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-refractory-materials-trends-and-forecast-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Chemical & Material market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Chemical & Material markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Chemical & Material Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Chemical & Material market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Chemical & Material market
- Challenges to market growth for Chemical & Material manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Chemical & Material Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com
Crystal Market Reports supports organisations of all shapes and sizes in 82 countries. Our clients choose us because we not only save them time and money, but we understand that every organisations has its own unique set of challenges.