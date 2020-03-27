Global Industrial Refractory Materials Trends and Forecast 2019

In this report, the Chemical & Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Chemical & Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.

Steel and non-ferrous metals, glass, cement and energy such as electricity and gases are important factors necessary to support economic activities and social life. Manufacturer plays a key role as these cannot be produced without advanced refractories and related facilities.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Industrial Refractory Materials production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Industrial Refractory Materials is estimated to be 50503.4 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The global Industrial Refractory Materials market is valued at 39300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 43200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Refractory Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Refractory Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RHI Magnesita

VESUVIUS

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong

Sujia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Segment by Application

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Other Industries

