Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

The global Industrial Power Turbine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.

Owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies such as India and China, the demand for industrial turbines is likely to accelerate in the region during the forecasted period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Ansaldo Energia

BHEL

GE

Siemens

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fuji Electric

Toshiba

Peter Brotherhood

Doosan Skoda Power

Elliott Group

Harbin Electric Machinery

Dongfang Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Direct Drive

Indirect Drive

Segment by Application

Power and Utility

Engineering

Others

