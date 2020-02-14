Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Industrial Power Turbine Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.
The global Industrial Power Turbine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Industrial turbines are equipment used for generating electricity by converting mechanical energy to electrical energy in various industries.
Owing to the growing urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies such as India and China, the demand for industrial turbines is likely to accelerate in the region during the forecasted period.
Request a sample copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/552407
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Ansaldo Energia
- BHEL
- GE
- Siemens
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Fuji Electric
- Toshiba
- Peter Brotherhood
- Doosan Skoda Power
- Elliott Group
- Harbin Electric Machinery
- Dongfang Electric
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Browse full table of contents and data tables at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Industrial-Power-Turbine-Market-Research-Report-2019.html
Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.
Segment by Type
- Direct Drive
- Indirect Drive
Segment by Application
- Power and Utility
- Engineering
- Others
Order a Purchase Report Copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/552407
About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact us: – Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager, [email protected] ;
+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;
Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook