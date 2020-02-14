Global Industrial Power Tools Market Status Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Industrial Power Tools Market Growth 2019-2024” new Research to its studies database.

A power tool is a tool that is actuated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The most common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used. Other power sources include steam engines, direct burning of fuels and propellants, or even natural power sources like wind or moving water. Tools directly driven by animal power are not generally considered power tools.

Power tools are used in industry, in construction, in the garden, for housework tasks such as cooking, cleaning, and around the house for purposes of driving (fasteners), drilling, cutting, shaping, sanding, grinding, routing, polishing, painting, heating and more.

Power tools are classified as either stationary or portable, where portable means hand-held. Portable power tools have obvious advantages in mobility. Stationary power tools however often have advantages in speed and accuracy, and some stationary power tools can produce objects that cannot be made in any other way. Stationary power tools for metalworking are usually called machine tools. The term machine tool is not usually applied to stationary power tools for woodworking, although such usage is occasionally heard, and in some cases, such as drill presses and bench grinders, exactly the same tool is used for both woodworking and metalworking.

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Industrial Power Tool market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Industrial Power Tool in 2017.

In the industry, Stanley BlackandDecker (DeWalt) profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Bosch and TTI ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.83%, 17.76% and 17.40% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are four mainly types of Industrial Power Tool, including Lithium-Ion Battery, Ni-Cad Battery, NiMH Battery and Other. And Lithium-Ion Battery is the main type for Industrial Power Tool, and the Lithium-Ion Battery reached a sales volume of approximately 142.74 M Unit in 2017, with 55.65% of global sales volume.

Industrial Power Tool technology is much mature now, and new enterprises cannot surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

Bosch

TTI

Makita

Hitachi Koki

Hilti

Metabo

Snap-on

DEVON (Chevron Group)

Festool

Apex Tool Group

Dongcheng

and E. Fein

Zhejiang Crown

Positec Group

Jiangsu Jinding

KEN

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium-Ion Battery

Ni-Cad Battery

NiMH Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction Field

Industry Field

Other

Industrial Power Tools Production by Region

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

