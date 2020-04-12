In this report, the Global Industrial Panel PC Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Panel PC Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Panel PC, typically attached with an LCD, is incorporated into the same enclosure as the motherboard and other electronic components. These are typically panel mounted and often incorporate touch screens for user interaction.
Panel PC include customizable and all-in-one touchscreen pc series with multiple touch panel sizes and rich I/O expansion to meet industrial standards.
The global Industrial Panel PC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Panel PC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Panel PC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AAEON
Advantech
Beckhoff Automation
Kontron
Siemens
Arista
Axiomtek
Barco
Computer Dynamics
Litemax
National Instruments
Pepperl+Fuchs
RGB Spectrum
Rockwell Automation
Sparton
Teguar Computers
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
All-in-One PC
Fanless Panel PC
Touch Screens Panel PC
Segment by Application
Communication and Network Infrastructure
Digital Signage
Digital Security and Surveillance
Gaming
Industrial Automation and Control
Instrumentation/Test Automation
Aerospace and Defense
Retail Automation
Transportation
