Global Industrial Oxygen Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025

Industrial oxygen is produced by air separation processes. The application of oxygen stem is mainly on its oxidizing and life-sustaining properties.

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases. Oxygen is one of the most widely used gases. Among various application, steel industry accounts for the largest consumption share of industrial oxygen, which was 47.56%.

According to its production process, industrial gases can be dived into atmospheric gases and process gases. For atmospheric gases, the raw material is air and the key production unit is air separation plant. Oxygen is mainly produced via air separation plant. When considering the industry oxygen supply mode, three modes are preferred: on-site, bulk/merchant and packaged/cylinder. Each supply mode has its own characteristics and all of industrial gases manufacturers operate their gas business under the three modes. Globally, on-site type oxygen accounts for about 50%

The global Industrial Oxygen market is valued at 43100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 68200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Oxygen volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Oxygen market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

SOL

Norco

Gulf Cryo

SIG Gases Berhad

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-Site Type

Bulk Type

Cylinder Type

Segment by Application

Steel Industry

Chemical Industry

Copper and Aluminium

Synthesis Gas

Waste Water Treatment

Pulp and Paper Industry

Food & Beverage

Plastic Industry

Semi-Conductors

Other

