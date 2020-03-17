Global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and Forecast to 2019

A new market study, titled “2019 Global and Regional Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions Market Research Report Forecast 2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Operational knowledge (OI) is a class of constant dynamic, business investigation that conveys perceivability and understanding into information, gushing occasions and business activities. OI arrangements run inquiries against spilling information feeds and occasion information to convey diagnostic outcomes as operational guidelines. OI gives associations the capacity to settle on choices and quickly follow up on these systematic bits of knowledge, through manual or computerized activities.

The motivation behind OI is to screen business exercises and distinguish and recognize circumstances identifying with wasteful aspects, openings, and dangers and give operational arrangements. A few definitions characterize operational knowledge an occasion driven way to deal with conveying data that engages individuals to settle on better choices, in view of complete and genuine data.

In 2018, the global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Operational Intelligence Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apriso

IFS

MapR Technologies

Siemens

ARC Advisory Group

AB&R (American Barcode and RFID)

Splunk Corp

Vitria Technology

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Manufacturing Operational Intelligence

Enterprise Operational Intelligence Software

IT Service Intelligence

Enterprise Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Supply chain and logistics

Assembly line quality assurance

Preventive maintenance

Exploration & production optimisation

Smart meter analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

