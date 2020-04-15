Global Industrial Nickel-Based Batteries Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Industrial Nickel-Based Batteries Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Nickel-Based Batteries Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Nickel-Based Industrial Batteries Industrial applications require more ruggedized batteries. Unlike consumer applications, industrial devices are often used in remote, hard-to-reach locations where the device needs to be self-powered and battery replacement and recharging is difficult or impossible. Identifying the ideal power management option is important to these applications because battery failure usually results in failure for the device. As a result, industrial grade batteries must be able to deliver reliable power for as long as the device is able to operate. Some examples include automated utility meters that have to operate up to 25 years outdoors, remote wireless sensors, automotive toll tags, GPS tracking devices, oceanographic instruments, as well as process control and monitoring devices used in remote locations that are subjected to extreme environmental conditions.

Certain industrial grade applications must withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -55 to 85° C, with cold chain applications going down to -80° C, and high temperature applications reaching as high as 150° C.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Saft Groupe

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Energizer

EnerSys

BYD

STATRON

Duracel

GP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Nickel Cadmium Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Segment by Application

Telecom and Data Communication

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup

Industrial Equipment

Grid-Level Energy Storage

