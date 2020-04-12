In this report, the Global Industrial Motherboards Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Motherboards Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-motherboards-market-research-and-forecast-2019



A motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals.

Industrial Motherboards line include the popular Nano ITX, Mini-ITX, MicroATX and ATX. These form factors are ideal in the KIOSK, POS, Panel PC, Vending Machine, Banking Machine, Medical and Gaming industries, as PCI, PCI-E, Mini-Card, M.2 and Mini-PCI bus interfaces are provided. In addition, standard I/O connectors are arranged at the rear/front I/O, saving turnaround costs and time, and enabling ease of deployment. All industrial motherboards have been built to provide maximum resilience against harsh and/or rugged environments, and are designed to be customizable and easily integrated with existing frameworks and architecture, with minimum configuration and/or maintenance required.

The global Industrial Motherboards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Motherboards volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Motherboards market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advantech

Kontron

Beckhoff Automation

Avalue Technology

ADLINK Technology

Arbor

ASRock

Asus

Axiomtek

BCM

COMMELL

Corvalent

DFI

EVOC

Fujitsu

Habey USA

IEI Integration

NEXCOM

Portwell

Texas Instruments

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ATX

Mini ITX

Micro ATX

Nano ITX

Segment by Application

Building Automation

Manufacturing

Military Application

Security and Surveillance

Factory Automation

Transportation

Automotive industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-industrial-motherboards-market-research-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com