Global Industrial Motherboards Market Research and Forecast 2019

A motherboard (sometimes alternatively known as the mainboard, system board, baseboard, planar board or logic board, or colloquially, a mobo) is the main printed circuit board (PCB) found in general purpose microcomputers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals.
Industrial Motherboards line include the popular Nano ITX, Mini-ITX, MicroATX and ATX. These form factors are ideal in the KIOSK, POS, Panel PC, Vending Machine, Banking Machine, Medical and Gaming industries, as PCI, PCI-E, Mini-Card, M.2 and Mini-PCI bus interfaces are provided. In addition, standard I/O connectors are arranged at the rear/front I/O, saving turnaround costs and time, and enabling ease of deployment. All industrial motherboards have been built to provide maximum resilience against harsh and/or rugged environments, and are designed to be customizable and easily integrated with existing frameworks and architecture, with minimum configuration and/or maintenance required.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advantech
Kontron
Beckhoff Automation
Avalue Technology
ADLINK Technology
Arbor
ASRock
Asus
Axiomtek
BCM
COMMELL
Corvalent
DFI
EVOC
Fujitsu
Habey USA
IEI Integration
NEXCOM
Portwell
Texas Instruments
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
ATX
Mini ITX
Micro ATX
Nano ITX
Segment by Application
Building Automation
Manufacturing
Military Application
Security and Surveillance
Factory Automation
Transportation
Automotive industry
