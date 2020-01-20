Global Industrial Mixer Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2015 – 2021

Industrial mixers are large sized mechanical device design specifically to meet the large capacity mixing requirement for various application used in manufacturing industries. Industrial mixer is used in Mixing of two or more than two distinctive materials to generate a homogenous product such as the mixture of coal ash and cement are used in a precise ratio to manufacture pozzocrete cement. Industrial mixer is also widely used in mixing of homogeneous materials to get the desired weight/volume requirement with accurate particle sizing. It is also used in enhancing color, texture, and other essential characteristic of the materials. The wide diversification and ever increasing complexity in design of industrial mixer has led to the careful selection regarding desire capacity level, proper design specification, and precision in order to get effective and efficient mixing. Industrial mixer has gone through some major technical advancement in last few years. Modern industrial mixers comes with more robust structure and offers faster blending times, equipment flexibility, lower power consumption, and a range of automated customized benefits.

Based on the different design technology the global industrial mixer market can be broadly categorized in eight different classes namely agitators, paddle mixers, static mixers, ribbon blenders, emulsifiers, drum mixers, homogenizers, and others. Based on the different end user application the industrial mixer market can be further segmented as food and beverages industry, mineral industry, pharmaceuticals, plastic industry, chemical industry and others. On the basis of the product type the market can be segmented as solid-solid industrial mixture, solid- liquid and liquid -gas industrial mixture, and liquid-liquid industrial mixture.

In chemical industry the mixer are used in wide range of application such as precise mixing and blending of solid and liquid form of specialty chemicals, explosives manufacturing, fertilizers manufacturing, glass and ceramics molding, different type of rubber compound and in blending of dry powdered detergents. In pharmaceuticals industries the mixer is used in mixing of active or functional ingredients of a drug with recipients such as cellulose, lactose and starch. Moreover mixer is used in preparation of cake mix, blending of spices, and in mixing functional ingredients and flavors in different beverages and food products.

The global industrial mixer market is mainly driven by the increasing application of it in small and medium sized industries attributed to the advancement in the design technology and operating cost of the industrial mixers. The high processing speed and lower power requirement of modern industrial mixer has reduced the overall manufacturing cost of industries. Moreover with growing small and medium scale industries and increasing support of governments for advanced technology, intelligent technology and monitoring systems in developing economies of Asia Pacific it is expected to flourish the industrial mixer market at healthy rate in upcoming years. Lack of constant maintenance and support assistance can pose a challenge to the overall expansion of this market. Asia Pacific is the largest market of industrial mixer market owing to the rapid industrialization (especially chemicals, plastic and pharmaceuticals industry) in economically developing countries of this region. It is then followed by North America and Europe. County wise China, India and Japan are the largest regional market of Asia Pacific whereas the U.S. is the largest regional market of North America. Germany, U.K. and Italy are some of the important market for industrial mixer in Europe.

Some of the major companies operating in global Industrial Mixer Market include, Ekato Group, Philadelphia Mixing Solution Ltd., SPX Corp., Xylem Inc., Sulzer Ltd. Sharpe Mixers Inc., Statiflo International Ltd., Mixer Systems Inc., Silverson Machines Inc., Chemineer Inc., MixerDirect LLC, JBW Systems Inc. and Mersen S.A.

