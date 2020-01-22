Global Industrial Laser Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Industrial Laser Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Industrial Laser Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Industrial Laser market status and forecast, categorizes the global Industrial Laser market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

A laser is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. The term “laser” originated as an acronym for “light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation”. A laser differs from other sources of light in that it emits light coherently, spatially and temporally. Spatial coherence allows a laser to be focused to a tight spot, enabling applications such as laser cutting and lithography. Spatial coherence also allows a laser beam to stay narrow over great distances (collimation), enabling applications such as laser pointers. Lasers can also have high temporal coherence, which allows them to emit light with a very narrow spectrum, i.e., they can emit a single color of light. Temporal coherence can be used to produce pulses of light as short as a femtosecond.

Among their many applications, lasers are used in optical disk drives, laser printers, and barcode scanners; DNA sequencing instruments, fiber-optic and free-space optical communication; laser surgery and skin treatments; cutting and welding materials; military and law enforcement devices for marking targets and measuring range and speed; and laser lighting displays in entertainment.

The global Industrial Laser market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Coherent

IPG Photonics

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

TRUMPF

3S Photonics

Active Fiber Systems

AdValue Photonics

Amonics

Apollo Instruments

Calmar Laser

Clark MXR

EKSPLA

ELUXI

Eolite Lasers

FANUC

FiberLAST

Furukawa Electric

Gbos Laser

Hypertherm

Han’s Laser Technology

IMRA America

JDS Uniphase

JENOPTIK

JK Lasers

Keopsys

Laserglow Technologies

Lumentum Operations

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3308092-global-industrial-laser-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gas Lasers

Chemincal Lasers

Metal-Vapor Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Semiconductor laser

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction Industry

Research Institute

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Industrial Laser capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Industrial Laser manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Laser are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Laser Manufacturers

Industrial Laser Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Laser Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Industrial Laser market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3308092-global-industrial-laser-market-research-report-2018

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Industrial Laser Market Research Report 2018

1 Industrial Laser Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Laser

1.2 Industrial Laser Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Laser Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Laser Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gas Lasers

1.2.4 Chemincal Lasers

1.2.5 Metal-Vapor Lasers

1.2.6 Solid-State Lasers

1.2.7 Semiconductor laser

1.3 Global Industrial Laser Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Laser Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Research Institute

1.3.4 Manufacturing

1.3.5 Food and Beverage

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.3.7 Oil & Gas

1.4 Global Industrial Laser Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Laser Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Laser (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Laser Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Laser Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Industrial Laser Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Laser Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Industrial Laser Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Industrial Laser Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Industrial Laser Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Laser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Industrial Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Laser Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Laser Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Industrial Laser Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Industrial Laser Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Industrial Laser Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Industrial Laser Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Industrial Laser Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Industrial Laser Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Industrial Laser Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Industrial Laser Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Industrial Laser Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Industrial Laser Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Industrial Laser Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Industrial Laser Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Industrial Laser Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Industrial Laser Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Coherent

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Coherent Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 IPG Photonics

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 IPG Photonics Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TRUMPF

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TRUMPF Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 3S Photonics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 3S Photonics Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Active Fiber Systems

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Active Fiber Systems Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 AdValue Photonics

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 AdValue Photonics Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Amonics

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Amonics Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Apollo Instruments

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Apollo Instruments Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Calmar Laser

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Calmar Laser Industrial Laser Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Clark MXR

7.12 EKSPLA

7.13 ELUXI

7.14 Eolite Lasers

7.15 FANUC

7.16 FiberLAST

7.17 Furukawa Electric

7.18 Gbos Laser

7.19 Hypertherm

7.20 Han’s Laser Technology

7.21 IMRA America

7.22 JDS Uniphase

7.23 JENOPTIK

7.24 JK Lasers

7.25 Keopsys

7.26 Laserglow Technologies

7.27 Lumentum Operations

8 Industrial Laser Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Industrial Laser Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Industrial Laser

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Industrial Laser Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Industrial Laser Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym