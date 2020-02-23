Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric Company (GE)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

ABB

Atmel Corporation

ARM Holding plc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Connectivity Management

Application Management

Device Management

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3605781-global-industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market-size

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Logistics & Transport

Agriculture

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Connectivity Management

1.4.3 Application Management

1.4.4 Device Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Energy & Power

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Logistics & Transport

1.5.7 Agriculture

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size

2.2 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company (GE)

12.1.1 General Electric Company (GE) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.1.4 General Electric Company (GE) Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 General Electric Company (GE) Recent Development

12.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

12.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Development

12.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Siemens AG

12.4.1 Siemens AG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

12.5 Intel Corporation

12.5.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft Corporation

12.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

12.7.1 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.7.4 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Rockwell Automation, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 ABB

12.8.1 ABB Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.8.4 ABB Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ABB Recent Development

12.9 Atmel Corporation

12.9.1 Atmel Corporation Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Introduction

12.9.4 Atmel Corporation Revenue in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Atmel Corporation Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3605781-global-industrial-internet-of-things-iiot-market-size

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)