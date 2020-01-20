Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software: 2019 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2025

Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software Market 2019

A motor control center (MCC) is an assembly to control some or all electric motors in a central location. It consists of multiple enclosed sections having a common power bus and with each section containing a combination starter, which in turn consists of motor starter, fuses or circuit breaker, and power disconnect. A motor control center can also include push buttons, indicator lights, variable-frequency drives, programmable logic controllers, and metering equipment.

Use of open networks, distributed I/Os, and electronic components is one way of defining an MCC as intelligent. Typically, intelligent systems have three things in common: Control is achieved through a microprocessor-based system. Network technology is used to replace hardwiring. Some degree of enhanced diagnostic or protective functionality is included.

In 2018, the global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton Corporation

Allis Electric

Larsen & Toubro

Pima Controls

Togami Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil and Gas Industry

Metal and Mining Industry

Utility Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Intelligent Motor Control Center (iMCC) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

