Global Industrial Hard Hats Market Research Report 2019

A Industrial Hard Hat is a type of helmet predominantly used in workplace environments such as industrial or construction sites to protect the head from injury due to falling objects, impact with other objects, debris, rain, and electric shock.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Schuberth
Kask Safety
Centurion Safety
uvex safety
3M
Active Safety NZ
NZ Safety Blackwoods
VIKING
North Safety
Neofeu
Karam
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Density Polyethylene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Polyethylene
Polycarbonate
Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic
Segment by Application
Construction
Mining
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Others
