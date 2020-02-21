Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Industrial Hand Gloves market is valued at 8200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

Industrial gloves referred as essential item especially for food, chemical and healthcare industry. It provide protection against cold, heat, damage by friction, chemicals and diseases and selected according to the occupation, the duration of the job, and the type of conditions or contaminants associated with the job.

Employee safety and sanitary conditions in the workplace fuels the demand for industrial hand gloves market. Moreover, it also keep hands clean and even protect from extreme temperature as well as transfer of dangerous substances. Additionally, healthcare awareness, healthcare reforms and stringent government regulations are some of the factors which drive the market for industrial gloves.

However, raw material prices and use of robotics may hamper the growth of the market.

This report focuses on Industrial Hand Gloves volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Hand Gloves market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TOWA

Honeywell Safety Products

Ansell

Protective Industrial Products

Semperit

Holding

Top Glove

Shamrock Manufacturing

Globus(Shetland)

Rubberex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

Segment by Application

Automotive

Healthcare

Chemical

Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industrial Hand Gloves Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Hand Gloves

1.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Reusable Gloves

1.2.3 Disposable Gloves

1.3 Industrial Hand Gloves Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Hand Gloves Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Chemical

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Size

1.4.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Hand Gloves Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Hand Gloves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Hand Gloves Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Hand Gloves Business

7.1 TOWA

7.1.1 TOWA Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TOWA Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell Safety Products

7.2.1 Honeywell Safety Products Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell Safety Products Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ansell

7.3.1 Ansell Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ansell Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Protective Industrial Products

7.4.1 Protective Industrial Products Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Protective Industrial Products Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Semperit

7.5.1 Semperit Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Semperit Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Holding

7.6.1 Holding Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Holding Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Top Glove

7.7.1 Top Glove Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Top Glove Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Shamrock Manufacturing

7.8.1 Shamrock Manufacturing Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Shamrock Manufacturing Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Globus(Shetland)

7.9.1 Globus(Shetland) Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Globus(Shetland) Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Rubberex

7.10.1 Rubberex Industrial Hand Gloves Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Industrial Hand Gloves Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Rubberex Industrial Hand Gloves Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……………………………………………….

