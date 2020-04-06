In this report, the Global Industrial Gases-Glass Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Gases-Glass Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases.

The global industrial gases market is highly concentrated as it is mainly dominated by four giants, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals. Presently, Praxair is completing the merger with Linde. Once the merger is implemented, the market will become more concentrated further. Thus, with higher market concentration, insiders think that leading giants will have more rights on gas pricing.

The glass industry is one of the most energy intensive industries, in fact it is second only to the aluminum industry and consumes the second highest amount of energy to make a single unit or product. During the last several decades, glass manufacturers have worked to combat energy problems caused much in part by an extremely high-energy melting process. Some manufacturers have even tried changing the fuel source by using oxygen instead of air in furnaces. Industrial gases have helped to ease the energy intensity of the glass industry, in terms of reducing cost, improving processes and enhancing product quality in recent years.

The global Industrial Gases-Glass market is valued at 4130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gases-Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gases-Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Messer

Yingde Gases

Gulf Cryo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Argon

Helium

Other

Segment by Application

Container Glass

Float Glass

Fibre Glass

Specialty Glass

