Global Industrial Fastener Market to 2017-2022| Sundram Fasteners, LISI, ITW, Simmond Marshall, Bulten, Bossard, Fastenal, TR Fastening, TriMAs

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Fastener Market on the basis of By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia pacific and ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil , Argentina, China ,Japan , India, South Korea, U.K., Germany, France, Italy , Israel , Turkey).

Over the recent years, the global industrial fastener industry has been growing rapidly as the global automotive , construction sector has been witnessing the rapid growth . Globally, the growth in the industrial fastener market is driven by increase in local manufacturers, government investment in the urbanization, changing automotive industry trends of light weighting vehicles and rise in aerospace industry.

Among the regions, Asia is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by the Chinese manufacturers who provide fastener at the low price, investment by the European companies. Among the countries, China is predicted to rise at the highest rate driven by high investments by the native companies and government regulatory framework.

The report titled, "Global Industrial Fastener Market: Analysis By Type (Standard, Aerospace, Special), By Sub-Type (External, Internal, Non-Threaded), By End User, By Region, By Country (2017-2022) – By Region (N. America, L. America , Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, U.K, Germany, France, Italy, Israel, Turkey)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Industrial Fastener Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global food service equipment market.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Total Industrial Fastener Market

• By Type (Standard, Aerospace, Application-Specific, Others)

• By Standard Sub-Type (External Threaded, Internal Threaded, Non-Threaded)

• By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, MRO, Mechanical, Agriculture, Aerospace, Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Latin America , Europe, APAC, ROW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Total Industrial Fastener Market

• By Type (Standard, Aerospace, Application-Specific, Others)

• By Standard Sub-Type (External Threaded, Internal Threaded, Non-Threaded)

• By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, MRO, Mechanical, Agriculture, Aerospace, Others)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil , Argentina, China ,Japan , India, South Korea, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Israel, Turkey (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Total Industrial Fastener Market

• Countries – Exports and Imports

• By End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, MRO, Mechanical, Agriculture, Aerospace, Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• Policy and Regulation

• Company Analysis – Sundram Fasteners, LISI, ITW, Simmond Marshall, Bulten, Bossard, Fastenal, TR Fastening, TriMAs

