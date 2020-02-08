Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market: Challenges Impacting The Market Growth to 2023

Industrial Ethernet/IP Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Industrial Ethernet/IP Industry.

Synopsis of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market:

global Industrial Ethernet/ IP Market is accounted for $23.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% to reach $84.98 billion by 2023.

Factors such as flexibility and high-speed performance, implementation of IIoT, and increased penetration of ethernet networks in process industries are driving the market growth. However, need for high network security, difficulty in transferring old systems to a new protocol and rigid standardization of protocols are restraining the market growth. In addition, transitioning from fieldbus to ethernet, necessity to protect highly-critical systems, integrating wireless into industrial ethernet applications are the few challenges faced by industry. The market will witness few trends and opportunities such as high-speed switching techniques, adoption rate of Ethernet/IP among robot manufacturers, demand from automotive ethernet and adoption of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Industrial Ethernet/IP Market industry report study provides analysis based on Geographical Regions, Manufacturers, Applications, Types, Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report. The Industrial Ethernet/IP Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Top key players of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market: Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Moxa Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Belden Inc. (Hirschmann), Beckhoff Automation, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Se, B&R Automation, Innovasic Inc, Bosch Rexroth, Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin and Yaskawa Electric And Many Others…

Important Types and Applications of Industrial Ethernet/IP products covered in this Report are:

Protocols Covered: Ethernet/IP , CC-Link IE , EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP , Powerlink , Sercos III, PROFINET, Profinet Rt (Real-Time Solution), Profinet Irt (Isochronous Real Time)

Applications Covered: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Engineering/Fabrication , Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceutical, Water and Wastewater, Energy & Power Industry , Mining Industry , Chemicals & Fertilizers Industry , Engineering/Fabrication Industry , Other Applications

Solutions Covered: , Software , Services, Hardware , Communication Interfaces, Connectors, Controllers and Processors, Hubs, Router and Gateways, Isolators and Convertors, Memory, Power Supply Devices, Switches, Other Hardwares

To provide information on competitive landscape, this report includes detailed profiles of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market key players. For each player, product details, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue numbers are given. Industrial Ethernet/IP Market by Region: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Industrial Ethernet/IP Market report offers following key points:

Industrial Ethernet/IP Market Share Assessments for The Regional and Country level segments. Market Share Analysis of the Top Industry Players. Industrial Ethernet/IP Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets. Industrial Ethernet/IP Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations). Strategic Recommendations in Key Business Segments Based On the Market Estimations. Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends of Industrial Ethernet/IP market. Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments. Supply Chain Trends Mapping the Latest Technological Advancements.

The report then estimates 2017-2023 market development trends of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Industrial Ethernet/IP Market industry before evaluating its feasibility.