Global Industrial Enzymes Market_Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global industrial enzymes market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key factors driving the market growth include new enzyme technologies striving to enhance cost efficiencies and productivity, and growing interest among consumers in substituting petrochemical products with other organic compounds such as enzymes. Other factor propelling market growth includes surging demand from textile manufacturers, animal feed producers, detergent manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, bioethanol producers and cosmetics vendors. While the factors that restrict the market from growth is stringent regulation.

The key market players for the global industrial enzymes market are listed below;

AB Enzymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Sigma-Aldrich

Adisseo

AEB Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Zymetech

Enzymatica AB

Novus International

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Bioresource International, Inc

Biocatalysts

Lesaffre

Qingdao Vland Biotech Inc

Aum Enzymes

Novozymes

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Nature Bioscience Pvt. L.T.D

Dupont Nutrition & Health

BASF SE

Amano Enzyme Inc

The market is further segmented into;

Products,

Product Type

Industry

Sources

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented based on products into four notable segments; Type, Product Type, Industry and Sources. In 2018, carbohydrases segment is estimated to rule with highest market shares by 2025, rising at a specific CAGR. The type segment is further sub-segmented into carbohydrases, proteases, phytases, lipases, polymerases and nucleases, and others. Carbohydrases is further sub-segmented into amylases, cellulases, lactases, and others.

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented based on product type categories into three notable segments; food & beverages enzymes, technical enzymes, and others. In 2018, food & beverages enzymes segment is valued to rule with the highest market share. However, technical enzymes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Food and beverage product type is further sub-segmented into bakery enzymes, brewing enzymes, dairy enzymes, and others. Bakery enzyme type is growing at the highest market share and CAGR.

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented based on Industry into eleven notable segments; food & beverages, cleaning agents, animal feed, biofuels, textile, research & biotechnology, diagnostics, paper & pulp industry, leathers, starch processing, and others. In 2018, food & beverages segment is projected to rule with the highest market shares rising at specific CAGR. However, research & biotechnology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. As research is increasing in pharmaceutical and life science the demand for enzymes involved in biotechnology is also increasing. Bakery segment is growing with the highest market share and growing at the highest CAGR. While cleansing agent segment is further laundry detergents, automatic dishwash detergents, and others. Laundry detergents are growing with the highest market share and highest CAGR.

The global industrial enzymes market is segmented based on sources into three notable segments; micro-organisms, animals and plants. In 2018, the micro-organisms segment is likely to rule with the highest market share and rising at the highest CAGR. As isolation of enzymes from micro-organisms is an easy and convenient process the so enzymes extracted from micro-organism are high in demand. Food & beverage industry is further segmented into bakery, brewing, dairy, and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

