Global Industrial Demand Response Management Systems Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2026

Industrial Demand response refers to a series of programs, primarily power grid sponsored, intended to help companies to be on call for reducing electricity consumption, when a grid gets stressed to its capacity. Since it is impossible to store electric energy, utilities traditionally match demand and supply via throttling their power plants’ rate of production. Here, they derive generating units off or on line, besides which they could also import power from their plants.Basically, an industrial DRMS helps power plants cope by adjusting the demand for power instead of trying to adjust the power supply. Demand response has become an indispensable asset for the Smart Grid ecosystem. It is vital to operations of several electric utilities for economic control, peak load management, optimization, and distribution.

Industrial DRMS allows customers (clients) to adjust their power consumption or demand by postponing a few tasks, which may require large volume of power. It also enables consumers to switch their consumption to alternate sources until the required equilibrium is achieved. DRMS is the software technology platform that helps the utilities, energy retailers, and suppliers in implementing demand response programs using an integrated system, connected to the industrial, sites. With the increasing application of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters, utilities get real-time usage data of customers and hence, the participation of customers in the programs has seen a substantial growth.

The roll out of smart grids has enhanced the application of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), enhanced automation in transmission and distribution system, strengthened customer energy management systems, and integration of renewable energy to regular grids, thus becoming one of the major drivers in the DRMS market. AMI meters enable direct load control capabilities to energy companies as DR units have direct communication with AMI meters for load reduction.Price volatility of energy and consumer switching are the other drivers contributing to the growth of the DRMS market. The development of automated DR has also been fuelling the market’s growth.However, lack of awareness with respect toDR products and services in developed and developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Also, budgetary constraints for utilities coupled with high implementation cost associated with DRMSs are likely to deter the progression of the market. The cost advantages of SaaS and deployment of cloud-based DRMS provides tremendous opportunities to the growth of the market.

Industrial DRMS can be segmented according to vertical which includes public, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, banking, financial service and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and energy & utility. By service, they are segmented as Managed Services, System Integration & Consulting Services, Curtailment Services, and Support & Maintenance Services. Based on Technology outlook, DRMS can be divided into Conventional and Automated DR. By component outlook, DRMS is of two types, Hardware and Software.

The DRMS market is diversified into Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the dominant market, followed by Western Europe. Investments made in the development of the system and the increase in the adoption of the system in the different business verticals are reasons of the same. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit highest growth among all the regions due to evolving economy of countries like India, Philippines and China. Cloud-based deployment in these regions has increased the demand for the demand response management system.

The key vendors in the industrial demand response market include ABB Ltd., Schnieder Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Comverge Inc., Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, EnerNOC Inc., Alstom SA, CPower Inc. and others. Major players in DR boost their market share by enhancing sales channels across the globe. Introducing economical products & services is another strategy followed by major DRM vendors to gain competitive edge.

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

