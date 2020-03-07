Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market Growth Opportunities, Size, Share, Key Drivers with CAGR Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market 2019-2025

Industrial controls and factory automations are the advanced technology to control the equipment and machines in the industries. The emergence of the information technology and adoption of the automation technologies has revolutionized the manufacturing sectors. The automation reduces the human intervention, so the human error are reduced which is causing various industrial unit to adopt the automation systems.

Robotics are mostly used in the factory automation and industry control as it leads to advantages in controlling, better precision, reducing assembly time, reduction in labor costs, and reduction in the risk of exposure to production hazards. These are the factors driving the industry control and factory automation market.

In 2018, the global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Siemens

Emerson Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Nextnine

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Industrial Networks

Industrial Robots

Control Devices

Field Instruments

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Mining & Metals

Food & Beverages

Electric Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Manufacturers

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Controls and Factory Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Industrial Controls and Factory Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stationary Industrial Controls and Factory Automations

1.4.3 Trailer-Type Industrial Controls and Factory Automations

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Petrochemical Plants

1.5.3 Chemical Plants

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size

2.2 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Controls and Factory Automation Market Size by Application

………………………………

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

