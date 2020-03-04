Global Industrial Control for Process Automation market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope, Shares, Size, Production & Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Industrial Control for Process Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.
Global Industrial Control for Process Automation market 2019-2025
Industrial control network is used to examine and control physical equipment in the industrial environments. Industrial control system improves product quality, increases efficiency and brings uniformity in production.
Increasing industrial automation, rise in infrastructure investments and rise in safety and security concerns are a few factors driving the market, while high capital investment and lack of skilled labor is hindering the market growth.
In 2018, the global Industrial Control for Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Industrial Control for Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control for Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Schneider Electric
Honeywell
Siemens
Rockwell Automation
Omron
Emerson
GE
Yokogawa Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
Johnson Controls
Danaher
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control for Process Automation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Distributed Control System (DCS)
Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
Human-Machine Interface (HMI)
Market segment by Application, split into
Electrical Power
Oil & Gas Industry
Manufacturing Industry
Pharmaceutical
Chemicals
Water and Waste Water Management
Food and beverages industry
Automotive
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Industrial Control for Process Automation Manufacturers
Industrial Control for Process Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Industrial Control for Process Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Control for Process Automation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Industrial Control for Process Automation market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Industrial Control for Process Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Industrial Control for Process Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Industrial Control for Process Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Industrial Control for Process Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Control for Process Automation Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Control for Process Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Industrial Control for Process Automation Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
