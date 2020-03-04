Global Industrial Control for Process Automation market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope, Shares, Size, Production & Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Industrial Control for Process Automation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”.

Global Industrial Control for Process Automation market 2019-2025

Industrial control network is used to examine and control physical equipment in the industrial environments. Industrial control system improves product quality, increases efficiency and brings uniformity in production.

Increasing industrial automation, rise in infrastructure investments and rise in safety and security concerns are a few factors driving the market, while high capital investment and lack of skilled labor is hindering the market growth.

In 2018, the global Industrial Control for Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control for Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Control for Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Omron

Emerson

GE

Yokogawa Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Johnson Controls

Danaher

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Control for Process Automation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) and Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical Power

Oil & Gas Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Water and Waste Water Management

Food and beverages industry

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Industrial Control for Process Automation Manufacturers

Industrial Control for Process Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Industrial Control for Process Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Control for Process Automation market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Industrial Control for Process Automation market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Industrial Control for Process Automation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Industrial Control for Process Automation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Control for Process Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Industrial Control for Process Automation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Study Coverage

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

