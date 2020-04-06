In this report, the Global Industrial Catalyst Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Catalyst Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Catalysts are substances that speed up reactions by providing an alternative pathway for the breaking and making of bonds. Industrial catalysts are used in oil refining, petrochemical industry, and in the production of various basic, fine and intermediate chemicals.

In consumption market, North America and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 69.54% of the global consumption volume in total.

The global Industrial Catalyst market is valued at 11100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Catalyst volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Catalyst market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Johnson Matthey

Clariant

UOP (Honeywell)

Grace

Evonik Industries

CRI

Sinopec

Lyondell Basell Industries

Albemarle Corporation

Ineos

JGC Catalysts and Chemicals

Univation Technologies

CNPC

Axens

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyolefin Catalyst

Supported Metal Catalyst

Zeolite Catalyst

Other

Segment by Application

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Synthesis

Petrochemicals

Others

