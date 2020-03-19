Global Industrial Battery Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Industrial Battery market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Industrial Battery market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An individual battery or a battery pack designed exclusively for professional or industrial use is an industrial battery. An industrial battery consists of two electrodes connected by an electrolyte, which allows the flow of current, converting chemical energy to electric power. Industrial batteries are the energy source for most suppliers and manufacturers and lead-acid based, lithium based and nickel based batteries are the common families of industrial batteries.
Industrial batteries are rigid and generally used in difficult-to-reach or remote areas where appliances need to be self-powered. In these situations, replacement or re-charging of batteries is not an easy alternative or is entirely impossible. Hence, failure of battery often results in device failure. Therefore, it is essential that industrial batteries are capable of providing reliable power to devices, so they may operate for as long as needed.
Industrial batteries are used to power heavy machinery, electric vehicles, trucks and forklifts specifically designed for moving and lifting materials. They comprise an energy foundation, which powers huge data centers to keep the internet online and cellular phone towers that keep us connected all around the world. The design of these batteries has been evolving for industrial and consumer applications, such as a power source to drive electric vehicles. According to estimates, the industrial battery market generates billions in sales per year and is expected to grow in years to come as these batteries are low cost and efficient.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Johnson Controls (US)
Exide Technologies (US)
EnerSys (US)
SAFT (France)
GS Yuasa (Japan)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Lead-acid Batteries
Lithium-based Batteries
Nickel-based Batteries
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Telecom & Data Communication
Industrial Equipment
Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup
Grid-Level Energy Storage
Others
