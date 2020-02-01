Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019

Report Highlights

The global market for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) was estimated to total $853 million in 2012, and close to $1.2 billion in 2013, averaging 40% growth. The market is expected to reach $2.9 billion in 2018, an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% for the five-year period 2013 to 2018.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for induced pluripotent stem cells.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2012 and 2013, and projections of CAGRs through 2018.

Information on induced pluripotent stem cell research products, defined as all research tools including but not limited to: induced pluripotent stem cells and various differentiated cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells, various related assays and kits, culture media and medium components such as serum, growth factors and inhibitors, antibodies, enzymes, and many others that can be applied for the specific purpose of executing induced pluripotent stem cell research.

Discussion of important manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing market demand such as the driving forces and limiting factors of induced pluripotent stem cell market growth.

Report Scope

This study is focused on the market side of iPSCs rather than its technical side. Different market segments for this emerging market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include academic research, drug development and toxicity testing, and regenerative medicine; product function-based market segments include molecular and cellular engineering, cellular reprogramming, cell culture, cell differentiation, and cell analysis; iPSC-derived cell-type-based market segments include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, neurons, endothelia cells, and other cell types; geography-based market segments include the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also analyzed by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.

