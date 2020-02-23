Global Indoor Farming Technology Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “2019 Global and Regional Indoor Farming Technology Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

Indoor Farming is a technology that uses minimum space and less water utilization for producing a significant amount of fresh and green vegetables indoors than conventional farming techniques produced in city environments. This type of farming often implements growing methods such as hydroponics where it provides plants with artificial light with the nutrients and light levels required for the growth of the plant.

Demand Scenario

The global indoor farming technology market was USD 18.90 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 37.13 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period

Request Free Sample Report at : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3908903-global-indoor-farming-technology-market-by-facility-product

Growth by Region

Europe holds the largest market share owing to the unfavorable weather conditions that affect the year-round crop production in the region due to which the market is driven at a larger scale. North America is driven by the presence of key companies in the region as well as USDA funding several urban farms towards farms on rooftops and also in warehouses. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to industries strong dedication to agricultural R&D initiatives.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by a decline in arable land coupled with stress on natural resources as well as limited external weather conditions. Additionally, the need for higher yields along with the demand for fresh food is further expected to surge the demand of the market. However, high initial investment costs by the companies is posing as a challenge for the indoor farming technology market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Aero Farm Systems, LLC had secured USD 40 million in financing from IKEA, a Swedish multi-national company as well as from world-famous chef David Chang and Prime Minister of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with the main intention to address the growing challenge to feed the growing population.

Netafim USA, a global leader in irrigation solutions for sustainable agriculture had unveiled comprehensive drip irrigation system in agreement with DLL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank to provide and assist with financial solutions to Netafim growers who invest in drip irrigation systems.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

View Detailed Report at- https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3908903-global-indoor-farming-technology-market-by-facility-product

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market – by Facility, Product Type, Component, Crop, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Facility

5.1. Glass or Poly Greenhouses

5.2. Container Farms

5.3. Indoor Vertical Farms

5.4. Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems

5.5. Others

6. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Product Type

6.1. Hydroponics

6.2. Aeroponics

6.3. Aquaponics

6.4. Soil based

6.5. Hybrid

7. Global Indoor Farming Technology Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Component

7.1. Hardware

7.2. Climate Control System

7.3. Sensors

7.4. System Controls

7.5. Lighting System

7.6. Communication System

7.7. Irrigation System

7.8. Others

Continued…

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the global.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)