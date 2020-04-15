Global Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument are the devices used to detect and monitor the level of pollutants in indoor as well as outdoor environments. It detects the level of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The need to maintain the air quality has fostered the demand for air quality monitors, as the polluted air contains several harmful pollutants that cause health problems. These toxic pollutants are released in air through emission from various industries, vehicles, or combustion of fossil fuels in residential areas.

Increase in level of pollution has triggered the spread of disease. The rise in awareness towards the adverse effects of polluted air on health has propelled the growth of Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument market.

The global Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Indoor Air Quality Testing Instrument market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vaisala

Kanomax

TSI

FLUKE

Bacharach

GrayWolf

3M

E Instruments

TESTO

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Horiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chemical Testing Instrument

Biological Testing Instrument

Physical Testing Instrument

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation Plants

Commercial and Residential

Others

