Global In-wheel Motors Market Global Growth, Key Players, Industry Analysis Forecast To 2023

In-wheel Motors Motors Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 20% During 2019 – 2023

The prominent players in the global In-wheel Motors Motors Market include Schaeffler AG (Germany), Nissan Motors Corporation (Japan), Tesla (US), e-Traction B.V. (Netherlands), Printed Motors Works (UK), ZIEHL-ABEGG (Germany), Elaphe Ltd (Slovenia), NTN Corporation (Japan), Protean Electric (US), ECOmove GmbH (Germany), among others.

In-wheel Motors Motors Market Overview:

In-wheel Motors motors, an Electric Vehicle (EV) system part, runs on electrical energy and are installed in the wheels of a vehicle. As compared to conventional vehicles, components such as driving shaft and differential, along with other central drive unit systems are eliminated. In-wheel Motors motors helps electric vehicles in offering better turning capabilities and provides more space for cargo, fuel cells, and batteries in the vehicle. The reduced energy loss resulted from vehicle’s component eliminations help In-wheel Motors motors to consume less electricity and offer larger driving range per charge.

Moreover, the driving force is directly transmitted to the driving wheels due to ability of In-wheel Motors motors to work independently with no driving shaft, thus enhancing the control of the vehicle. Superior power and control is witnessed by vehicles equipped with In-wheel Motors motors. Factors such as growing electric vehicle production, increasing penetration of In-wheel Motorss in EVs, stringent emission regulations, increasing environment awareness, and growing popularity of energy-efficient products to drive the global In-wheel Motors motors market.

In-wheel Motors Motors Market Segmentation:

The global In-wheel Motors Motors Market is segmented on the basis of motor type, power output, vehicle type, cooling type, and region.

On the basis of motor type, the market has been segmented into inner rotor type and outer rotor type.

On the basis of power output, the market has been segmented into Up to 50 KW, 50-90 KW, and Above 90 KW.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

On the basis of cooling type, the market has been segmented into air cooling and liquid cooling.

Market Research Analysis:

In terms of region, the global market for the In-wheel Motors Motors is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to significant production of electric vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Moreover, rising demand for efficient and cost-effective alternatives for conventional vehicles to augment the growth of the global In-wheel Motors motors market during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle manufacturers in Europe and North America have adopted advanced technologies to make vehicles light weight and efficient. Furthermore, OEMs in the region are investing in the R&D department to make In-wheel Motors motors free from shocks and dirts. The In-wheel Motors motors market is estimated to register substantial growth owing to its capability to enhance efficiency of the vehicle by 20% and thus eliminating mechanical componets, thus reducing wear and tear.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global In-wheel Motors motors market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Europe region is estimated to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period owing to stringent emission norms & regulations, and investments by prominent vehicle OEMs to cater the demand for fuel-efficient and light weight vehicles in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the In-wheel Motors motors market with the increasing sales of electric vehicles in the region supported by government schemes and incentives.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

