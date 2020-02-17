Global In-wheel Hub Motors Market Research Report 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global In-wheel Hub Motors Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database. The report spread across 102 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

In-wheel hub motor is an electrical motor attached to the wheels of an automobile, designed typically to drive the wheel directly with higher efficiency. Asia Pacific accounts for a prominent share of the global in-wheel hub motors market.

The global In-wheel Hub Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on In-wheel Hub Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Protean Electric

Ziehl-Abegg

Schaeffler Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen

Elaphe

Heinzmann GmbH

TM4

Evans Electric

Siemens

Kolektor

Printed Motor Works

NSK

NTN Corporation

GEM Motors

e-Traction

Hyundai Mobis

YASA Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Less than 700 Nm

More than 700 Nm

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

