Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Drivers, Restraints, Potential Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The in-wheel electric motor is a type of EV (electric vehicle) drive system. Conventional EVs feature a design where the gasoline engine is substituted with an electric motor. The in-wheel electric motor EV, though, installs motors right around each of the driving wheels to directly power the wheels.

Asia Pacific is the largest in-wheel electric motor market. China is the largest market because the Chinese government provides huge subsidies for the electrification of vehicles. Increase in sales of electric vehicles will lead to the increase in sales of in-wheel electric motors as only electric vehicles are equipped with in-wheel electric motors.

Global In-wheel Electric Motors market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for In-wheel Electric Motors.

This industry study presents the global In-wheel Electric Motors market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The In-wheel Electric Motors production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of In-wheel Electric Motors in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Protean Electric, Elaphe, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Protean Electric

Elaphe

e-Traction

Ziehl-Abegg

Printed Motor Works

ECOmove

In-wheel Electric Motors Breakdown Data by Type

Outer Rotor Type

Inner Rotor Type

In-wheel Electric Motors Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Other

In-wheel Electric Motors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

In-wheel Electric Motors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-wheel Electric Motors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of In-wheel Electric Motors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Outer Rotor Type

1.4.3 Inner Rotor Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Market Size

2.1.1 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global In-wheel Electric Motors Production 2014-2025

2.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key In-wheel Electric Motors Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers In-wheel Electric Motors Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into In-wheel Electric Motors Market

2.4 Key Trends for In-wheel Electric Motors Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 In-wheel Electric Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 In-wheel Electric Motors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

