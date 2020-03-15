GLOBAL IN VITRO TOXICOLOGY TESTING MARKET (DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS AND FORECAST) 2018-2024

It is commonly employed by the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, cosmetic, medical device, and diagnostics industries to test the safety (toxicity) and efficacy of drugs, chemicals, biochemicals, materials, and preparations. Most of the information about the potential toxicity of drug substances are obtained from using animal models, but these tend to have significant limitations when translating them to human risk assessment. Although some basic toxicity testing using human cells in vitro is already a conventional method, many toxicologists are developing more sophisticated in vitro analyses using human-based cell models that can be more predictive about human health outcomes.
The market for in vitro toxicology testing is driven by high opposition to animal testing, increased cost related to animal-based toxicity testing, and increasing R&D expenditure for early stage toxicity testing. Whereas, the lack of in vitro models and decreased adoption rate are limiting the growth of the market to an extent.
Market Analysis: The “global in vitro toxicology testing market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on three segments – toxicology endpoints, industry type, and regions.
Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the major shareholder in the global in vitro toxicology testing market, followed by North America. The upsurge in the investments by the European Commission in R&D to develop substitute methods to in vivo testing is driving the demand in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of contract research organizations offering testing services, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical sector, and upward economic conditions in this region.
Toxicology Endpoints Analysis: The in vitro toxicology testing market, by toxicology endpoints, is segmented into systemic toxicity, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, dermal toxicity, neurotoxicity, and others. Among these, systemic toxicity accounted for the highest market share in 2017 due to the availability of a wide range of sub-studies, which ensure total analysis of toxicity and safety margin of the testing compounds.
Industry Type Analysis: The in vitro toxicology testing market, by industry type, is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, diagnostics, and food industry. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry occupied significant market share in 2017 and the cosmetics industry is expected to hold a higher percentage during the forecast period. Increased support of regulatory authorities to use in vitro and in silico methods instead of animal testing to check toxicology is driving the growth of the cosmetic industry.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, BioIVT, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Gentronix Limited, Promega Corporation, MB Research Laboratories, Evotec AG (Cyprotex plc), Catalent, Inc., Qiagen N.V., and niche players.
Benefits: The report provides complete details about the services offered by in vitro toxicology testing companies in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.
Key Stakeholders:
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Name: David
Phone: +1313 462 0609
Email : [email protected]