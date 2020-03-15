Global In Vitro Fertilization Market – Drivers, Restraints Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2024

Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is a process of fertilization that takes place outside the body, i.e., in vitro. IVF involves the production of eggs, i.e., superovulation, in women by medication and injecting hormones. The matured eggs are removed from ovary using oocyte aspiration systems, fertilized with the sperm of the donor, grown in a laboratory till it gets developed, and finally, the resulting embryo is implanted into the uterus. In recent years, PGD techniques are being used to screen the embryo for possible risk of passing on genetic disorders to offspring because one or both the partners may be carriers for a genetic disease. IVF also helps in maximizing the chance of conceiving in patients with a low ovarian reserve.

The in vitro fertilization market is driven by increasing awareness among the public about fertility and accessible treatment options, delayed pregnancies, reducing fertility rates, and initiation from the government to promote IVF treatment. However, high treatment cost, ethical concerns related to IVF, and low success rate of the procedure may slow down the growth of the in vitro fertilization market.

Market Analysis:

The “global in vitro fertilization market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2018–2024.

The global market is analyzed based on four segments – products, cycle types, end-users, and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is the major shareholder in the global in vitro fertilization market, followed by North America. Increasing demand for assisted reproductive technology procedures and smooth implementation of advanced technology make Europe a dominant shareholder in the market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing fertility tourism, upsurge in awareness, and acceptance of the technology.

Product Analysis: The in vitro fertilization market, by products, is segmented into reagents and instruments. Reagents include embryo culture media, cryopreservation media, sperm processing media, and ovum processing media. Instruments comprise imaging system, sperm separation system, ovum aspiration pump, micromanipulator system, incubators, cryosystems, and others. The instruments segment occupied a significant market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.