Global In situ Hybridization Market Production, Sales, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, Manufacturers and Forecast till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global In situ Hybridization Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global In situ Hybridization market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

In situ hybridization (ISH) is a type of hybridization that uses a labeled complementary DNA, RNA or modified nucleic acids strand to localize a specific DNA or RNA sequence in a portion or section of tissue (in situ), or, if the tissue is small enough, in the entire tissue, in cells, and in circulating tumor cells (CTCs). This is distinct from immunohistochemistry, which usually localizes proteins in tissue sections.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. This can be attributed to growing clinical and research in cancer by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives, increasing prevalence and diagnosis of cancer in the U.S. and Canada, and increasing adoption of companion diagnostics. Increased adoption of companion diagnostics is attributed to the development and launch of newer therapeutic agents. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing presence of international players in China and India, increasing cancer prevalence and diagnosis, and increased healthcare expenditure across the Asia-Pacific region are drivers for the in situ hybridization market in this region.

In 2018, the global In situ Hybridization market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In situ Hybridization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In situ Hybridization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

Agilent Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Danaher

Exiqon

Biogenex Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Bio Sb

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

Market segment by Application, split into

Cancer Diagnosis

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Infectious Diseases

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In situ Hybridization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global In situ Hybridization Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

1.4.3 Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global In situ Hybridization Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cancer Diagnosis

1.5.3 Immunology

1.5.4 Neuroscience

1.5.5 Cytology

1.5.6 Infectious Diseases

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In situ Hybridization Market Size

2.2 In situ Hybridization Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 In situ Hybridization Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 In situ Hybridization Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In situ Hybridization Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global In situ Hybridization Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global In situ Hybridization Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global In situ Hybridization Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 In situ Hybridization Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In situ Hybridization Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In situ Hybridization Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global In situ Hybridization Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global In situ Hybridization Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States In situ Hybridization Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 In situ Hybridization Key Players in United States

5.3 United States In situ Hybridization Market Size by Type

5.4 United States In situ Hybridization Market Size by Application

TOC continued…!

