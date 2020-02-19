Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Market Projected to Reach US$10.904 billion by 2023

A new market study, titled “Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market was valued at US$7.615 billion in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period to reach US$10.904 billion by 2023. Rapidly increasing geriatric population in many regions across the globe is a major factor responsible for the growth of ICD market. Rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrests due to ventricular arrhythmia or any other reason is spurring the demand for advanced ICDs which can keep a track of the patient’s heartbeat and restore normal heartbeat when an abnormal beating is detected. Continuous improvements in technology are increasing the efficiency and reliability of these ICDs, thereby bolstering their adoption by the end-users.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the implantable cardioverter defibrillators value chain. Last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbot, and Medtronic among others.

Segmentation

The global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market has been analyzed through following segments:

By Chamber

o Single Chambered

o Dual Chambered

By Type

o Subcutaneous ICD

o Transvenous ICD

o Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator

By End User

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Ambulatory Care Centre

By Geography

o North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

o South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Others

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o United Kingdom

o Others

o Middle East and Africa

o Israel

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Others

o Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Others

