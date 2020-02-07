Global Impact Modifier Market Trends And Forecast Report 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Impact Modifier Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its huge collection of research reports.

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the global impact modifier market between 2018 and 2028. The study considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration between 2019 and 2028. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2018 to 2028. The study covers various perspectives of the impact modifiers market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global impact modifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2018 and 2028 in terms of value. Growing demand for performance plastics and additives especially in end use sectors such as automotive and packaging industries to cater to the evolving applications of engineering plastics, PVC (polyvinyl chloride), etc. are expected to open up multiple avenues for manufacturers of impact modifiers globally.

The Future Market Insights report on impact modifiers carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as product type, application and end use. The primary objective of the report on impact modifiers is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the impact modifiers market.

Impact modifiers are additives incorporated in a variety of plastics, especially extruded and molded plastics. The primary function of impact modifiers is to enhance the toughness and durability of these plastics especially when exposed to adverse weather or a variety of impact forces. Typically, impact modifiers are added to PVC, engineering plastics such as polyesters, polycarbonate blends, polyamides; as well as in epoxy resins where they are used in collision resistance and applications requiring lighter materials.

The report on impact modifiers is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with definitions of impact modifiers, followed by the market background, market dynamics and a market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the impact modifiers market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the impact modifier market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the impact modifier market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes the manufacturers of impact modifiers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the impact modifiers market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their key product offerings, strategic overview, and recent developments in the impact modifiers market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report include Kaneka Corporation, Arkema S.A., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LANXESS Corporation, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co., Ltd., Akdeniz Kimya San. ve Tic. A.S., Addivant USA, LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Sundow Chemicals and Weifang Tianrui Chemical co. Ltd amongst others.

Global Impact Modifier Market By Product Type

ABS Impact Modifier

EPDM Impact Modifier

MBS Impact Modifier

ASA Impact Modifier

AIM impact Modifier

CPE Impact Modifier

Global Impact Modifier Market By Application

PVC

Nylon

PBT

Engineering Plastic

Global Impact Modifier Market By End Use

Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Global Impact Modifier Market By Region

North America

Latin America

