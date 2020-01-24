Global Immunodiagnostics Market 2019| Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

The global immunodiagnostics market is in the moderate growth stage. The integration of mature clinical chemistry analyzers and restricted specificity and sensitivity of immunoassays have generated demand for integrated immunochemistry analyzers. The increasing volume of tests conducted due to rise in laboratory consolidation has driven the trend of automated analyzers globally.

The increasing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) is expected to drive thegrowth prospects for the global immunodiagnostics marketuntil the end of 2023. Some of the life-threatening conditions that need serious attention include sepsis and acute cardiac infarction. Such serious conditions with high mortality rate drive the necessity for POCT, which, in turn, boosts the demand for immunodiagnostics testing. One of the areas of focus for traditional and non-traditional healthcare companies are POCT for cardiovascular biomarkers. Also, POCT is fast, accurate, portable, and simple to interpret, which helps healthcare providers in alternative healthcare settings. Moreover, the cost of POCT is very low because of its small capillary tubes that need fewer reagents.

The Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and continue to dominate the market for the next four years. The demand for diagnostic products and services in the region is growing because of factors such as the fast-growing elderly population and the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Also, the rising awareness of the diseases among consumers compels them to undergo regular tests and check-ups, which improves the sales of immunodiagnostic products in the US. Furthermore, increased FDA approval, shift to point-of-care (POC) rapid diagnostic tests and a rise in laboratory automation will boost the markets growth.

In 2018, the global Immunodiagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Immunodiagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Immunodiagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

JohnsonJohnson

Siemens

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immunodiagnostic Instruments

Immunoassays

Market segment by Application, split into

Oncology and Endocrinology

Hepatitis and Retrovirus Testing

Infectious Disease Testing

GI Stool Testing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Immunodiagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Immunodiagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

