Global Immortelle Extract Market Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively included a new research study titled “Global Immortelle Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its wide online repository. The concerned market is discoursed based on a variety of market influential factors such as drivers, opportunities and restraints. This study tends to inform the readers about the current as well as future market scenarios extending up to the period until forecast period limit; 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Immortelle extract is extracted from the flowers of helichrysum. The health benefits of immortelle extract can be attributed to its properties as an antispasmodic, anticoagulant, antiallergenic, antimicrobial, antihaematoma, antiphlogistic, etc. It is widely used in personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Immortelle extract is considered a medicinal plant with many promising pharmacological activities because it operates as a natural antibiotic, antifungal and antimicrobial. It is widely used in personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals. However, ketones present in helichrysum italicum essential oil aid quick skin regeneration. They appear in larger proportions in helichrysum oils which have been produced from the early shoots prior to flowering. As to the immortelle extract downstream application, health care is its largest downstream market, which shares 51.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Global Immortelle Extract market size will increase to 13 Million US$ by 2025, from 12 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Immortelle Extract.

This report researches the worldwide Immortelle Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Immortelle Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Helichrysum-croatia

Youngliving

Moellhausen

Talia

Italchile

Janousek

Laboratoire

Solaroma

Provital Group

BIOETERICA

Taosherb

Sinuo

Haoyuan

Bolin

Immortelle Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Immortelle Extract Oil

Immortelle Extract Powder

Immortelle Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Immortelle Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Immortelle Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Immortelle Extract capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Immortelle Extract manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Immortelle Extract :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents



Global Immortelle Extract Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Immortelle Extract Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Immortelle Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Immortelle Extract Oil

1.4.3 Immortelle Extract Powder

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Immortelle Extract Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal Care

1.5.3 Cosmetics

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Immortelle Extract Production

2.1.1 Global Immortelle Extract Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Immortelle Extract Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Immortelle Extract Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Immortelle Extract Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Immortelle Extract Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Immortelle Extract Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Immortelle Extract Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Immortelle Extract Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Immortelle Extract Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Immortelle Extract Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Immortelle Extract Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Immortelle Extract Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Immortelle Extract Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Immortelle Extract Production by Regions

4.1 Global Immortelle Extract Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Immortelle Extract Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Immortelle Extract Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Immortelle Extract Production

4.2.2 United States Immortelle Extract Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Immortelle Extract Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Immortelle Extract Production

'Continue…

