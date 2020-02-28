Global Immersive Virtual Reality Market is expected to thrive at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are LLC, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation, Google Inc. and Microsoft Corporation

Immersive Virtual Reality refers to the technology that blurs the line between the physical and the digital world by creating a sense of being present in the virtual environment for the user.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements emergence of consumer VR and the reducing selling price of devices are expected to drive growth over the forecast period. The rapid increase in smartphones is expected to drive growth of the mobile HMDs. Making the VR experience more realistic serves as a key driver for the growth of the market. However, lack of content and health-related issues such as simulation sickness, motion sickness, hygiene, and lack of comfort may restrain immersive virtual reality market growth. VR devices may pose inconvenience to certain users owing to their weight as bulky devices offer render users with a sense of fatigue and discomfort after prolonged use.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented into Semi-immersive and Fully immersive based on the technology.Semi-immersive technologies engage users in a partially immersive environment created by using a wide field of view to stimulate the feeling of immersion experienced by the user. Fully immersive technologies offer a direct experience with the help of devices such as headsets, gesture recognition devices, and controllers to create virtual environments.

On the basis of the device outlook the market is segmented into Head Mounted Display (HMD), Gesture tracking Devices(GTD) and Projectors and Display Walls (PDW). HMDs are currently dominating the global immersive VR market share.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Aerospace & defense, Medical, Retail, Consumer electronics and others.

Geographic Analysis

The U.S. dominated the global industry by accounting for about 50% of the overall share in 2014 is expected to continue its dominance over the next five years. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth followed by Asia-Pacific due to its high anticipation among consumers for the technology.

Key Players

The key players in this industry are Oculus VR, LLC, Sony Corporation, HTC Corporation. Some other prominent players are Google Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Microsoft Corporation, EON Reality Inc., Vuzix Corporation, CyberGlove Systems Inc., Cyberith GmbH, Virtalis Limited, Sensics, Inc., Leap Motion Inc., Marxent Labs LLC, WorldViz, Jaunt, Inc., and Sixense Entertainment, Inc.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

