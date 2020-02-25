Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market Share, Growth Rate by Application, and Future Forecast Until 2025

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market” Insights, Forecast to 2025, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

Iminodiacetic acid, HN(CH2CO2H)2, often abbreviated to IDA, is an amino dicarboxylic acid that is glycine in which one of the hydrogens attached to the nitrogen is substituted by a carboxymethyl group. It has a role as a chelator. It is a glycine derivative, an amino dicarboxylic acid and a non-proteinogenic alpha-amino acid. IDA can be used as a initiative stuff to produce the herbicide (glyphosate), and also be major material and intermediates in pesticide, raw rubber, electroplate industry and surface activity and complexing agent etc.

Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA).

This report researches the worldwide Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Nantong Yongsheng Chemical

Nantong Guangrong Chemical

Nantong Shengfeng Chemical

Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries

Shanghai K.P. Fine Chemical

Suzhou Yingke Biotechnology

Suzhou Amber Chemical

Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals

Guang’an Chengxin Chemical

Shanghai Huilong Chemical

Anhui Shuguang Chemical

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Breakdown Data by Type

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Breakdown Data by Application

Herbicide (Glyphosate)

Electric & Semiconductor

Pharmaceuticals

Rubber & Resin

Others

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents



Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electronic Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.4 Industrial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Herbicide (Glyphosate)

1.5.3 Electric & Semiconductor

1.5.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.5 Rubber & Resin

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production

2.1.1 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Iminodiacetic Acid (IDA) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…………@@

