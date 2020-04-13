In this report, the Global Imaging Radiometer Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Imaging Radiometer Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Imaging radiometer is a device that uses the infrared (IR) band of electromagnetic radiation to detect and analyze the radiometric temperature and spectral radiance of the target.

The increasing in activities of precision agriculture is one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the imaging radiometer market in the coming years. The growing demand for food production is a result of the increased population worldwide. To feed the rising population, it is essential to prepare the soil, plant, and harvest the farms at the right time. Moreover, monitoring the changing climatic condition is necessary to enhance the food production and help the farmers. Imaging radiometers are considered useful for this purpose as it helps in monitoring crops, forests, and eco-systems persistently for the subtle changes in the visible and NIR radiation.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the imaging radiometer market during 2017. However, our analysts predicted that the market share of APAC will significantly increase in the coming years due to the rising number of manufacturing plants which will require imaging radiometers for various applications.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Microwave

Ultraviolet Radiation

Segment by Application

Civil Systems

Defense Systems

