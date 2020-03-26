Global Imaging Radar Sensor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Imaging Radar Sensor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Imaging Radar Sensor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.
The global Imaging Radar Sensor market is valued at 1787 million US$ in 2019 and will reach 2549.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.
Top Imaging Radar Sensor Manufacturers Covered in This report
Continental
Hella
Denso
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon Company
NXP Semiconductors
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Infineon Technologies
Market Breakdown by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Rest of World
Market Breakdown by Types
Short-Range Radar (SSR)
Mid-Range Radar and Long-Range Radar (MRR/LRR)
Market Breakdown by Application:
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Industrial
Security & Surveillance
Traffic Monitoring and Management
