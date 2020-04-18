Global Imaging Radar Sensor Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Imaging Radar Sensor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Imaging Radar Sensor Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Imaging Radar Sensor market status and forecast, categorizes the global Imaging Radar Sensor market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan and China etc.

The global Imaging Radar Sensor market is valued at 1787 million US$ in 2019 and will reach 2549.3 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

Top Imaging Radar Sensor Manufacturers Covered in This report

Continental

Hella

Denso

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Company

NXP Semiconductors

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies

Market Breakdown by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest of World

Market Breakdown by Types

Short-Range Radar (SSR)

Mid-Range Radar and Long-Range Radar (MRR/LRR)

Market Breakdown by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Security & Surveillance

Traffic Monitoring and Management

