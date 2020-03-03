Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Drivers, Production by Region, Consumption by Region, Future and Forecast Till 2025

The purpose of this research report titled “Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” is to enlighten the readers about the global market during the period between 2019 and 2025. Market Research Hub (MRH) has diligently compiled this study to discuss various facets of the global Image Intensifier Tube market together with the various players contributing to its future development. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

Get an Exclusive Sample of this [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330289

An image intensifier or image intensifier tube is a vacuum tube device for increasing the intensity of available light in an optical system to allow use under low-light conditions, such as at night, to facilitate visual imaging of low-light processes, such as fluorescence of materials in X-rays or gamma rays (X-ray image intensifier), or for conversion of non-visible light sources, such as near-infrared or short wave infrared to visible. They operate by converting photons of light into electrons, amplifying the electrons (usually with a microchannel plate), and then converting the amplified electrons back into photons for viewing. They are used in devices such as night vision goggles.

In 2018, the military segment held more than 70% share of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Military uses of image intensifier tubes includes night vision devices. Image intensifier tubes are used in night vision goggles, night vision scopes, vehicle mounted night vision systems, among others.

The Image Intensifier Tube market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Image Intensifier Tube.

This report presents the worldwide Image Intensifier Tube market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Harris Corporation

L3 Technologies

Thales

FLIR Systems

PHOTONIS Technologies

JSC Katod

Photek Limited

Argus Imaging

Aselsan SA

BEL Optronic Devices Limited

Harder Digital GmbH

Image Intensifier Tube Breakdown Data by Type

Generation I

Generation II

Generation III

Image Intensifier Tube Breakdown Data by Application

Military

Healthcare and Biotech

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

Image Intensifier Tube Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Image Intensifier Tube Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Intensifier Tube :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Image Intensifier Tube market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Detailed Analysis of this Research [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-image-intensifier-tube-market-insights-forecast-to-2025-report.html

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Image Intensifier Tube Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Generation I

1.4.3 Generation II

1.4.4 Generation III

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Military

1.5.3 Healthcare and Biotech

1.5.4 Electronics and Semiconductors

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Market Size

2.1.1 Global Image Intensifier Tube Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Image Intensifier Tube Production 2014-2025

2.2 Image Intensifier Tube Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Image Intensifier Tube Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Image Intensifier Tube Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Image Intensifier Tube Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Image Intensifier Tube Market

2.4 Key Trends for Image Intensifier Tube Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Image Intensifier Tube Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Image Intensifier Tube Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Image Intensifier Tube Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Image Intensifier Tube Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Image Intensifier Tube Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Image Intensifier Tube Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Image Intensifier Tube Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

Enquire before [email protected] – https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2330289

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like semiconductor market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/