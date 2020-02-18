Global Image Guided Surgery Instruments Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Image Guided Surgery Instruments Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Image-guided surgery is any surgical procedure where the surgeon uses tracked surgical instruments in conjunction with preoperative or intraoperative images in order to directly or indirectly guide the procedure.

In 2018, the global Image Guided Surgery Instruments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Image Guided Surgery Instruments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Zimmer Biomet

Analogic

Integra LifeSciences

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

X-Ray Fluoroscopy

Endoscopes

Position Emission Tomography (PET)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Image Guided Surgery Instruments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Image Guided Surgery Instruments development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

