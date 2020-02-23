Global Image Editing Software Market Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4249023#ixzz5lB1F65ek

Scope of the Report:

Image Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. On the basis of end user, the Image Editing Software market is primarily split into Entry, Enthusiast and Professional. Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Image Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.36% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 26.38%, and Japan is followed with the share about 7.93%.

Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, ACDSee Ultimate, Zoner, Magix are the key suppliers in the global Image Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 56.89% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world

The global Image Editing Software market is valued at 740 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1030 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

Magix

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

Table Of Contents:

1 Image Editing Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Image Editing Software

1.2 Classification of Image Editing Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Image Editing Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Image Editing Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 RAW Editing Software

1.2.4 Non-RAW Editing Software

1.3 Global Image Editing Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Entry

1.3.3 Enthusiast

1.3.4 Professional

1.3.5 Individual

1.3.6 School

1.3.7 Commercial

1.4 Global Image Editing Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Image Editing Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Image Editing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Image Editing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Image Editing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Image Editing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Image Editing Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Image Editing Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Adobe

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Adobe Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Serif

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Serif Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 PhaseOne

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 PhaseOne Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Cyberlink

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cyberlink Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 MacPhun

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MacPhun Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 ON1

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 ON1 Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Corel

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Image Editing Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Corel Image Editing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

