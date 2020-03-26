In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-igct-industry-depth-survey-report-2019



IGCT can be described as a power semiconductor electronic device that is used in industrial equipment to switch electric current. IGCT is related to the gate turn-off (GTO) thyristor, a special type of thyristor, which is a high-power semiconductor device. Like the GTO thyristor, IGCT is a power switch that is fully controllable, i.e., it can be turned both on and off by its control terminal (the gate).

The increasing demand for power electronic devices is one of the primary growth factors for the integrated gate commutated thyristor (IGCT) market. Power ICs or integrated circuits are primarily used for high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications in fields such as industrial, ICT, and aerospace and defense applications. The increasing demand for power electronic devices has reduced their size, weight, and cost and has also improved their dynamic performance. The size is regulated by passive components such as inductors and capacitors. IGCT technology offers various advantages such as low cost, low complexity, and high efficiency. Operating the power converters at significantly higher switching frequencies by tackling the loss, efficiency, and control challenges, proves to be highly advantageous for the organizations.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the IGCT market. This is mainly due to the increase in number of electric vehicles and industry systems using power electronics, and the high range of renewable resources. This region provides several benefits to the manufacturers such as lower manufacturing costs and attractive investment conditions. Additionally, this region also avails renewable energy as a viable means of generating energy in the IGCT switches market.

The global IGCT market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IGCT volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IGCT market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Infineon technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

ON Semiconductor

Tianjin Century Electronics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Asymmetric IGCT

Reverse Blocking IGCT

Reverse Conducting IGCT

Segment by Application

Drive

Traction

Converter

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-igct-industry-depth-survey-report-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com