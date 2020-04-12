In this report, the Global IF Steel Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IF Steel Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

IF Steel (Interstitial Free Steel) is the Steel without Interstitial which has extremely excellent deep drawing performance with elongation and r value is 50% and 2.0 above. IF steel has been widely applied in automobile industry.

Global steel industry trend: In recent years, the steel industry keeps falling steeply. But high-end steel has always been in short supply in the market. IF steel has been widely used in the automobile industry with its excellent mechanical properties. Meanwhile the consumption and production of IF Steel keep rising.

With the development of society, the application of metal materials is forced to have higher requirements with deep drawing, high strength, high toughness, corrosion resistance, etc., IF steel can meet all the above requirements after corresponding treatment. So its application is increasing fast.

China’s current IF steel production is large but still cannot match its consumption. Compared with Japan, South Korea and Europe, China’s technology of IF Steel is still lagged behind. And its products performance still needs to be improved. Given advanced technology support, IF steel production in China will grow rapidly.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

ThyssenKrupp

JFE

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Gerdau

Hyundai Steel

Novolipetsk Steel

Tata Steel

Evraz

Shougang

IMIDRO

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soft Steel

High Strength Deep Drawing Steel

Segment by Application

Automobile Manufacturer

Home Appliance Factory

