Global Identity and Access Management as A Service (IAMaaS) Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

The demand within the global market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) has been rising on account of the need for increased security across business organisations. Easy access to key documents, confidential statements, and other relevant information pertaining to companies and organisations has been a matter of concern for several businesses and organisations. Hence, identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) has emerged as a whole-sole saviour for businesses when it comes to creating a net of security. Furthermore, there have been multiple instances of fraudulence, security breaches, and unauthorised access to key and confidential data which has negatively impacted the wealth, status, and performance of regions. Hence, the demand within the global market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) is projected to reach new heights as companies learn from past experiences of defaults and security breaches.

Access security based on cloud services has become an imperative part of several industries and sectors, and this is the most broad-based reason behind the growth of the global market for identity and access management. IT and telecommunications industries have been at the forefront of growth within the global market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS). Moreover, industries such as healthcare and retail have made concerted efforts to enhance their physical and cyber security which has in turn generated demand within the global market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS). Other key industries such as manufacturing, retail, energy, oil and gas, and BFSI have also played a major role in enhancing the growth prospects of the global identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) market.

On the basis of geography, the immaculacy and sophistication of the business landscape of various industries in the US and Canada is projected to propel demand within the market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) in North America. Furthermore, the efforts of the government in the US to enhance cyber and physical security have also accelerated regional market growth.

Some of the key players in the global market for identity and access management as a service (IMAaaS) are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, and Okta, Inc.

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market: Regional Overview

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) market is currently dominated by North America region due to wide adoption of cloud applications and bring your own device concept along with meeting compliance requirements and standard mobile practices. Europe identity and access management as a service market follows next as various industry verticals such as public sector, manufacturing and oil and gas are emphasizing on remedies for identity management. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow at a steady pace in the identity and access management as a service market due to gradual adoption of cloud services and mobility.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Segments

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Identity and Access Management as a Service (IAMaaS) Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

