Global ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global ID barcode reading in factory automation market is expected to reach USD 3,029.34 million by 2025 from USD 1,873.18 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.19% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Based on product type, the market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner, handheld scanner and stationary scanner and others
On the basis of technology, market is segmented into pen-type scanners, laser scanners CCD readings (charge coupled device), RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, camera-based readings, omnidirectional barcode scanners, and others.
On the basis of barcode type, market is segmented into 2D and 1D.
On the basis of vertical, market is segmented into automotive, food & beverage, consumer electronic, oil & gas, pharmaceutical & medical, packaging, logistics and others.
In 2018, fixed mount barcode scanner is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market with 43.34% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Global ID barcode reading in factory automation market competition by top players include –
Cognex Corporation, dominated the ID barcode reading in factory automation market accounting largest market share followed by ZIH Corp, Wasp Barcode Technologies along with other players such as
ZIH Corp
Wasp Barcode Technologies
SATO America, LLC.
Axicon Auto ID
Handheld Group
Cognex Corporation
Datalogic S.p.A.
Rtscan Technology Limited
GEIPL- Barcode & RFID. SCANDIT
Honeywell International Inc
OMRON CORPORATION
Balluf INC.
Jadak
