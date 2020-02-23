Global ID Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market , Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global ID barcode reading in factory automation market is expected to reach USD 3,029.34 million by 2025 from USD 1,873.18 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.19% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner, handheld scanner and stationary scanner and others

On the basis of technology, market is segmented into pen-type scanners, laser scanners CCD readings (charge coupled device), RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, camera-based readings, omnidirectional barcode scanners, and others.

On the basis of barcode type, market is segmented into 2D and 1D.

On the basis of vertical, market is segmented into automotive, food & beverage, consumer electronic, oil & gas, pharmaceutical & medical, packaging, logistics and others.

In 2018, fixed mount barcode scanner is expected to dominate the ID barcode readers in factory automation market with 43.34% market share growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global ID barcode reading in factory automation market competition by top players include –

Cognex Corporation, dominated the ID barcode reading in factory automation market accounting largest market share followed by ZIH Corp, Wasp Barcode Technologies along with other players such as

ZIH Corp

Wasp Barcode Technologies

SATO America, LLC.

Axicon Auto ID

Handheld Group

Cognex Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Rtscan Technology Limited

GEIPL- Barcode & RFID. SCANDIT

Honeywell International Inc

OMRON CORPORATION

Balluf INC.

Jadak

