Global ICU Beds Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

ICU Beds Market:

ICU beds are designed to support infection control, enhance work efficacy, provide comfort, safety & ease of use, and enhance effective risk management in hospitals. These are equipped with accessors such as section mattress base, X-Ray cassette holder, and stepless pneumatic adjustment for trendlenburg & anti-trendlenburg that are designed support and assist the healthcare staff for their effective workflow.

Increase in surgical procedures, rise in geriatric patients, and growth in incidences of chronic diseases such as diabetes, asthma, blood pressure, and others primarily drive the ICU beds market. In addition, growth in technological advancements, increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure by the government and private sector is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the developed and the developing countries.

The global ICU Beds market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on ICU Beds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ICU Beds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Malvestio S.P.A.

Merivaara Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Segment by Application

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 ICU Beds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ICU Beds

1.2 ICU Beds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ICU Beds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electric Beds

1.2.3 Semi-Electric Beds

1.2.4 Manual Beds

1.3 ICU Beds Segment by Application

1.3.1 ICU Beds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Intensive Care

1.3.3 Non Intensive

1.4 Global ICU Beds Market by Region

1.4.1 Global ICU Beds Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global ICU Beds Market Size

1.5.1 Global ICU Beds Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global ICU Beds Production (2014-2025)

2 Global ICU Beds Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ICU Beds Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global ICU Beds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global ICU Beds Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers ICU Beds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 ICU Beds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ICU Beds Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 ICU Beds Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global ICU Beds Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global ICU Beds Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global ICU Beds Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America ICU Beds Production

3.4.1 North America ICU Beds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe ICU Beds Production

3.5.1 Europe ICU Beds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China ICU Beds Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China ICU Beds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan ICU Beds Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan ICU Beds Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global ICU Beds Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global ICU Beds Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America ICU Beds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe ICU Beds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China ICU Beds Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan ICU Beds Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global ICU Beds Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global ICU Beds Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global ICU Beds Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global ICU Beds Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global ICU Beds Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global ICU Beds Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global ICU Beds Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in ICU Beds Business

7.1 Stryker Corporation

7.1.1 Stryker Corporation ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Stryker Corporation ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

7.2.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Getinge AB

7.3.1 Getinge AB ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Getinge AB ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Invacare Corporation

7.4.1 Invacare Corporation ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Invacare Corporation ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Medline Industries, Inc.

7.5.1 Medline Industries, Inc. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Medline Industries, Inc. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Linet Spol. S.R.O.

7.6.1 Linet Spol. S.R.O. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Linet Spol. S.R.O. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

7.7.1 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

7.8.1 Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Malvestio S.P.A.

7.9.1 Malvestio S.P.A. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Malvestio S.P.A. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Merivaara Corp.

7.10.1 Merivaara Corp. ICU Beds Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 ICU Beds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Merivaara Corp. ICU Beds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

